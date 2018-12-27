The Napa County District Attorney has charged a Martinez man with pimping two teenagers.
Law enforcement officials wrote in court documents that the Napa Police learned two 17-year-old women were victims of human trafficking.
A detective with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said that Marquez Jiron Thomas, 20, would tell the victims where to go, how to act and how much to charge for acts of prostitution, according to a court document. He drove an older, silver Honda Civic with tinted windows and would take the victims to places in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Reno, Nevada, according to the detective's account.
One of the teenagers said he groomed her through social media, taught the women how to create prostitution ads and took half of the money they earned, law enforcement wrote in a court document.
Thomas contacted one of the victims on Dec. 21 to demand half of the payment she earned on an occasion that he drove her to San Francisco, according to a court document. Thomas headed to the victim’s home in Napa County, where detectives arrested him, according to the document and a report filed by the arresting officer.
Thomas admitted to driving the teenagers to places for prostitution and said he accompanied one of them to Reno, Nevada, according to the police report. He admitted to having sex with one of the victims, but said one of them told him that she was 19 years old, according to the police report. Thomas also admitted to making deals with the victims to take half of their money, but he said he never collected it, court documents show.
As of Thursday, Thomas remained in jail, where he faced bail charges of $2.5 million.
On Dec. 21, Judge Scott Young approved a request by the Napa County District Attorney to increase Thomas’s bail to $2.5 million from $50,000, the standard amount for such charges, because of the gravity of the allegations levied against Thomas.
Law enforcement also requested that Thomas provide proof of the source of any bail money posted on his behalf.
Thomas is charged with eight felonies related to trafficking minors for a sex act, pimping minors older than 16 years, persuading minors to engage in lewd acts, and taking money from minors older than 16 years who were paid for prostitution. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of illegal sexual intercourse.