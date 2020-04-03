Napa County: Public behavior can determine the course of the COVID-19 pandemic locally

Relucio appeared on two half-hour editions of the county’s Facebook Live show, one on March 30 and the other on Thursday. She tackled questions submitted by viewers.

One question was why Napa County doesn’t report the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered. Relucio said the state has to first come up with the criteria for recovery.

“We technically do have a couple of people I would have said have recovered,” she said. “We’re waiting for that criteria. I wish we could just report it.”

People with COVID-19 who are not ill enough to warrant hospitalization are ordered to isolate at home. Close contacts may be ordered to also stay home under a quarantine. The terms are isolation for the ill and quarantine for the contacts.

The county notifies dispatch of these locations, so first responders have a heads-up if they must go to the home, Relucio said. The county monitors those under the isolation and quarantine orders daily by phone and can have them text temperatures to a nurse or volunteer physician.

In addition, the county checks to see that those ordered to isolate or quarantine at home have basic necessities, such as food and toiletries, she said.