Napa County public health: COVID-19 restrictions on community life won't be lifted soon

Relucio also acknowledged the increasing lag time for the results of coronavirus tests to return from laboratories amid swelling demand and a shortage of testing supplies, with some results taking as long as 2 ½ weeks to come back – longer than the typical self-quarantine period recommended for patients and their live-in relatives.

Despite Napa County opening COVID-19 testing to the general public in June, Relucio said the county is now prioritizing testing those showing possible systems or working in jobs with a high risk of viral exposure. She also discouraged businesses from basing clearances to work solely on negative tests for the virus.

Asked by Councilmember Liz Alessio whether less vulnerable Napans still should pursue COVID-19 testing, Relucio replied: “It's a great question. The best thing to do is to prevent exposure in the first place” - by wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing.

Nearly 90% of Napans testing positive for the coronavirus are younger than 65, according to data from the county Health and Human Services agency. People between the ages of 30 and 49 comprise 33% of the cases, followed by those age 50 to 64 (22%), 18 to 29 (20%) and children 17 and younger (12%).