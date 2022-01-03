Napa County public health officer speaks on Omicron surge

There was a brief ray of sun on the COVID-19 front in early summer, when the end of the pandemic seemed in sight.

Welcome to the cold, dark winter and the age of Omicron. Napa County's new case numbers are rising, with 259 reported on Monday for the weekend.

What’s more, the county reported 413 new cases for Dec. 24-30, an 88% increase over the previous weekly reporting period, which itself was a 72% increase. The county in only late November had case numbers for the entire week in the 70s.

The county has exceeded the peak of the Delta surge last summer. It has nearly as many cases as during the winter surge of last year, Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Monday in an email response to Napa Valley Register questions.

“Holiday gathering and travel, as well as the shift of activities indoors, is likely driving the recent increase in cases, alongside the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant,” she said.

The county reported 12 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Monday. That is up from nine on Thursday, but lower than the pandemic peak of 26 on Jan. 3, 2021 during last winter’s surge.

Relucio said it’s too early to determine what impact the Omicron surge will have on hospitalizations.

Other communities report lower hospitalizations associated with the surge, she said. That could be due to vaccines reducing serious illness, COVID-19 treatment option availability, and reportedly milder Omicron symptoms, particularly for those vaccinated and boosted.

“That being said, hospital capacity is lower now than it was last year, due to loss of staffing, and any increase in hospitalizations may negatively impact healthcare access,” she said.

Given the Omicron surge, pandemic-weary Napa County residents might be searching for some hope at the start of the new year. The Napa Valley Register asked Relucio what, if any, reasons there are for optimism.

“New COVID-19 treatment options are continuing to enter the healthcare system — and supplies will increase over time — which are effective at providing life-saving treatment to individuals with heightened risk factors," Relucio said.

She also raised the possibility that the Omicron variant in cases of mild illness may confer more natural immunity in the community.

Napa County last summer imposed a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Relucio said no additional public health orders are being considered at the county level.

“We remain focused on strongly encouraging Napa County residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to mask indoors using a surgical or N95 mask, understand COVID-19 treatment options and to get tested for COVID-19,” she said.

As of Dec. 28, 72.2% of Napa County residents were fully vaccinated. Thirty-nine percent of those eligible had been boosted.

The county for December reported 62.5% of new COVID-19 cases were due to the Delta variant and 37.5 % to Omicron. The genome sequencing results for eight cases were available, according to the county website.

