Napa County public health officer speaks on Omicron surge

There was a brief ray of sun on the COVID-19 front in early summer, when the end of the pandemic seemed in sight.
Welcome to the cold, dark winter and the age of Omicron. Napa County's new case numbers are rising, with 259 reported on Monday for the weekend.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
What’s more, the county reported 413 new cases for Dec. 24-30, an 88% increase over the previous weekly reporting period, which itself was a 72% increase. The county in only late November had case numbers for the entire week in the 70s.
The county has exceeded the peak of the Delta surge last summer. It has nearly as many cases as during the winter surge of last year, Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said on Monday in an email response to Napa Valley Register questions.
“Holiday gathering and travel, as well as the shift of activities indoors, is likely driving the recent increase in cases, alongside the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant,” she said.
People are also reading…
The county reported 12 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Monday. That is up from nine on Thursday, but lower than the pandemic peak of 26 on Jan. 3, 2021 during last winter’s surge.
Relucio said it’s too early to determine what impact the Omicron surge will have on hospitalizations.
Other communities report lower hospitalizations associated with the surge, she said. That could be due to vaccines reducing serious illness, COVID-19 treatment option availability, and reportedly milder Omicron symptoms, particularly for those vaccinated and boosted.
“That being said, hospital capacity is lower now than it was last year, due to loss of staffing, and any increase in hospitalizations may negatively impact healthcare access,” she said.
Given the Omicron surge, pandemic-weary Napa County residents might be searching for some hope at the start of the new year. The Napa Valley Register asked Relucio what, if any, reasons there are for optimism.
“New COVID-19 treatment options are continuing to enter the healthcare system — and supplies will increase over time — which are effective at providing life-saving treatment to individuals with heightened risk factors," Relucio said.
She also raised the possibility that the Omicron variant in cases of mild illness may confer more natural immunity in the community.
Napa County last summer imposed a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Relucio said no additional public health orders are being considered at the county level.
“We remain focused on strongly encouraging Napa County residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to mask indoors using a surgical or N95 mask, understand COVID-19 treatment options and to get tested for COVID-19,” she said.
As of Dec. 28, 72.2% of Napa County residents were fully vaccinated. Thirty-nine percent of those eligible had been boosted.
The county for December reported 62.5% of new COVID-19 cases were due to the Delta variant and 37.5 % to Omicron. The genome sequencing results for eight cases were available, according to the county website.
Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.
A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …
Berryessa Highlands is a small, rural community near Lake Berryessa that lost a third of its homes to the 2020 Hennessey Fire. The community f…
Workers in 2021 reconfigured the Highway 12/Interstate 80 ramp to try to end some of the region's biggest traffic backups.
It's a jolt to old-timers when their Napa subdivision has two homes sell for a million dollars.
Napa County is a amid a deep drought, even as Lake Curry reservoir in a remote corner sits unused. Why?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary rushes to build new animal enclosures after code enforcement complaint
The founders of Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary have been hard at work to build new animal enclosures after the structures were found out o…
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death …
Napa Fire Department rescued two canoers from a slough on a stormy Christmas Day.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
Proponents of Mayacamas Charter Middle School file appeal with Office of Education, allege district analyses are flawed
After NVUSD unanimously vetoed a petition to open the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, those in support of the school have filed an appeal reg…
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
By replanting a portion of its property to grow feed for the various animals on the farm, Connolly Ranch will not only be teaching the next ge…
After wildfires ripped through Napa Valley, Stu Smith of Smith-Madrone Vineyards was thanking his lucky stars for the trees that somehow dodge…
The city of Napa, with the return of tourism, is in a strong economic place heading into 2022. But the omicron variant may dampen the local re…
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.