Napa County public preschools reopen with new COVID-19 procedures

In the in-person classrooms, instead of up to 22 preschoolers in one classroom, today they are enrolling 10 per classroom, said Petithomme.

“We’re doing that to keep things safe,” she said. Staff and students don’t mix outside of the classrooms. “They stay within their pods.” After each group leaves the playground area, teachers clean the equipment.

During a visit on Wednesday morning, small groups of preschoolers played outside with teachers in separate areas. Two preschoolers, age 3 and 4, ran around with teachers during a game of Red Rover.

At a separate table, teachers wiped down balls and other toys that the kids had just played with. Then they lead the small group into the classroom where each student sang a handwashing song – twice – for a total of at least 20 seconds.

The number of toys and other items inside each classroom has been reduced, “so not as much needs to get cleaned,” Petithomme said. Instead of sharing art and other such supplies, each student has their individual bin. Instead of family-style meals, food is presented in individual portions.

Adults, but not the children, wear masks. In fact, each staff member must complete her or his own wellness check, including temperature and hand sanitizing, when they come to work.