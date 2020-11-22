Napa County pushes back on possible, big housing mandate

For a county such as Napa with voter-approved laws that protect agriculture and open space, that potential 3,816-home assignment comes with sticker shock. By comparison, the county for the present eight-year cycle was assigned 1,482 homes.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, as high as these numbers are,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

That’s true for the region as a whole. The 441,000-home total for the Bay Area is a 135% increase from the current, eight-year cycle. California is trying to make a dent in its housing crisis.

Still, a recent report from the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies says that 441,000 new Bay Area homes by 2032 isn’t enough. It argues the state should have assigned at least another 245,000 homes.

The housing advocate group YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) called for ABAG to appeal the 441,000-home mandate to the state in favor of a higher one. The present number is half of what’s needed to make the Bay Area affordable, a group-sponsored petition said.

Napa County has seen housing prices rise in recent years. According to Zillow, the typical home value in Napa County is $711,000. Still, that is lower than some places, such as Santa Clara County, where the typical value is $1.2 million.