Napa County pushing ahead with various traffic projects

Soscol Junction construction could start by summer, more money is needed for a key Napa Valley Vine Trail segment and dirt is flying for a park-and-ride renovation in the city of Napa.

Those are some of the local projects either in the planning stages or underway. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority last week gave its Board of Directors updates.

Here’s what’s coming up in Napa County’s traffic and transportation world:

Soscol Junction — Soscol Junction is a $64.7 million project designed to ease traffic woes at the Highway 29 and Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road intersection, near the Butler Bridge and Grape Crusher statue.

The low bid for that project came in at $37.7 million. That’s below the engineer’s estimate of $42 million for the construction phase.

Groundbreaking could be in late April or early May. The opening of Soscol Junction could come in October 2024, said Danielle Schmitz, NVTA capital development and planning director.

Soscol Junction involves removing the traffic signals at this intersection and putting a free-flowing Highway 29 on an overpass. Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road would be underneath. Two roundabouts would control traffic getting on and off the highway.

A related project by Napa County involves putting a roundabout at the nearby intersection of Devlin Road and Soscol Ferry Road. Schmitz said this project could go out to bid in the fall.

Imola park-and-ride lot — A $3.1 million renovation to the park-and-ride lot on Golden Gate Drive near Imola Avenue is underway. Drivers on eastbound Imola Avenue passing beneath the Highway 29 overpass are feeling the pinch.

Plans call not only for replacing aging, cracked asphalt in the four decade-old park-and-ride lot. Express bus stops are being built along the nearby Highway 29 on-ramp and off ramp.

In addition, a sidewalk is being added along the south side of Imola Avenue beneath the overpass to provide a link with the lot. Constructed work prompted the installation of temporary K-rail, squeezing down this brief section of road.

Yountville Mayor and NVTA Board member John Dunbar has noticed. He asked during the Feb. 16 NVTA meeting about pedestrians and cyclists. It looked like there was barely room for vehicles, he said.

“It was very tight yesterday,” Dunbar said.

This sidewalk and curb-and-gutter work could go on for the next few weeks. The agency has done such things as put up “share the road” signs. Some initial "hiccups" have been addressed, NVTA staff said.

“We haven’t received too many complaints,” said Alberto Esqueda of the agency.

Work on the park-and-ride lot could be finished by late spring or early summer. Vine express bus service could return to the lot for the first time since 2013 by late summer or early fall, NVTA officials said.

Vine Trail — A $3.4 million funding gap has opened up in the effort to link St. Helena and Calistoga with a new section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail for cyclists and pedestrians.

Recent construction bids were $11.8 million and higher. The NVTA engineer’s estimate was $9.5 million. In addition, more money is needed for construction management costs and some cultural and environmental monitoring.

“We are looking at ways to cut costs and as well as ways to secure additional funding to get this project under contract and underway,” Schmitz said.

This section of Napa Valley Vine Trail is to be 7.4 miles, with about 3.6 miles on private land and 3.8 miles on public land. Most will be east of Highway 29, with the exception of a stretch in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. Two Highway 29 crossings will be needed and both are to have have pedestrian crossing beacons.

Upvalley Highway 29 intersections – This Napa Valley Forward project involves easing congestion and increasing safety at three Highway 29 intersections in the heart of wine country. The intersections are Madison Street at Yountville, Oakville Cross Road at Oakville and Rutherford Road at Rutherford.

Work is underway on planning documents, Schmitz said. Final design is scheduled for fall 2023 and construction for 2024. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is providing $8 million.

Ideas include putting roundabouts or traffic signals at Oakville Cross Road and Rutherford Road. A traffic signal could be removed at Madison Street.

“We are in the infancy planning stages of this project,” Schmitz said. “No alternative has been completely taken off the table yet.”

Highway 37 — Highway 37 links Interstate 80 in Solano County with U.S. Route 101 Novato in Marin County. While not in Napa County, a closed Highway 37 leads to local highways being used as detours.

Researchers say this two-lane highway through marshlands is threatened by sea level rise. In addition, Schmitz said traffic congestion can add 80 minutes to eastbound evening trips and 30-to-50 minutes to westbound morning trips.

A $300 million-to $400-million "interim" project is planned for the nine miles between Vallejo and Sears Point. One option is adding a third lane with a movable barrier, allowing the extra lane to serve westbound rush-hour traffic in the morning and eastbound rush-hour traffic in the evening. Another option is adding two lanes for a four-lane roadway.

A draft environmental impact report has been released. Construction could begin in 2025 or 2026, Schmitz said.

Then there’s what she called the “ultimate project” that’s fifteen years or more away. That involves creating a causeway to elevate the road above future sea level rise and would cost billions of dollars.

“There’s going to be a mega-effort to try to fund this ultimate project,” Schmitz said. “But we are still working on the planning stages of it.”

Meanwhile, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, recently introduced two bills that, if passed, would raise money for Highway 37 improvements.

Senate Bill 1050 authorizes a toll between Mare Island in Vallejo and Sears Point. It would create the State Route 37 Toll Authority to be governed by the same board as the Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority, which oversees the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission express lanes.

Senate Bill 1049 directs $1.9 billion in federal infrastructure funds to climate-adaptive transit projects, including on Highway 37, a Dodd press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

