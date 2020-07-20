Napa County questions how Walt Ranch vineyards will mitigate greenhouse gases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Developers of the planned Walt Ranch have more work to do before the controversial vineyard targeted for the mountains northeast of Napa Valley can become reality.

The county Board of Supervisors last week set aside a greenhouse gas mitigation finding for the project. It did so to comply with a county Superior Court order.

Walt Ranch is to make up for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees and greenhouse gas-generating activities by preserving woodlands. But last September 1st District Court of Appeal questioned whether the woodlands to be preserved as mitigation are in danger of being cut down.

The appellate upheld the lower court’s decision that the county-approved environmental impact report adequately addresses groundwater supplies, rare species protections and other issues.

Walt Ranch wants to mitigate for greenhouse gas emissions by permanently protecting 248 acres of woodlands. The appeals court want specifics, given the possibility that mitigation could take place on the Walt Ranch itself.

"The (Walt Ranch) property itself is undeveloped, but over 40% of the property is not developable under local regulations," said 1st District Court of Appeals ruling from September 2019.