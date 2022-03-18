Napa County races set for June election

Lineups are set for two Napa County Board of Supervisors races that have no incumbents, with four people vying to succeed Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and six to succeed Supervisor Diane Dillon.

Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to join these two primary races. Voters on June 7 will either pick the winner in each contest, or, if no candidate receives a majority of the vote, two candidates in each race for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Other countywide races, including one for Sheriff, are also set. In addition, voters on June 7 will decide the fate of Measure L, a possible quarter-cent countywide sales tax for wildfire prevention.

The Board of Supervisors races will represent a changing of the guard. Wagenknecht is stepping down after holding the 1st District seat since 1999 and Dillon after holding the 3rd District seat since 2003.

The election comes with many issues looming large for world-famous wine country. Debates rage over whether protection laws for the watersheds and groundwater need strengthening and at what point protections needlessly hurt the wine industry.

The 1st District covers the southwest part of the county and includes parts of the central and western city of Napa, as well as the Carneros region. Vying to succeed Wagenknecht are: Napa County Planning Commissioner and First 5 Napa County Executive Director Joelle Gallagher; Saintsbury Winery co-founder and former county Planning Commissioner David Graves; business owner Garrett Hale; and attorney and real estate broker Suzanne Truchard.

Wagenknecht for his successor has endorsed both Gallagher and Graves. He said both served admirably for him on the Planning Commission.

The 3rd District covers the heart of wine county and includes Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and a portion of northeast city of Napa, as well as part of the Berryessa area. Vying to succeed Dillon are: St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau; Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell; Yountville Mayor John Dunbar; Matt Hooper; farmer and previous Dillon challenger Cio Perez; and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios.

Dillon has for her successor endorsed Cottrell, whom she chose for the Planning Commission.

Whoever is elected might even have a voice in the next Napa County general plan that sets the vision for wine country. The environmental impact report for the current plan expires in 2030.

While that might seem far off, preliminary work on a new plan could begin toward the tail end of the winners’ first terms. And it’s not unusual for incumbent supervisors to serve more than one term.

Also on the ballot:

Sheriff. Current Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and Jon Crawford are candidates. Ortiz was appointed by the Board of Supervisors last spring to succeed retiring Sheriff John Robertson. Crawford was undersheriff until last spring.

Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk. Incumbent John Tuteur is the sole candidate.

Auditor-Controller. Incumbent Tracy Schulze is the sole candidate.

District Attorney. Incumbent Allison Haley is the sole candidate.

Treasurer-Tax Collector. Incumbent Robert Minahen is the sole candidate.

County Superintendent of Schools. Incumbent Barbara Nemko is the sole candidate.

County Superior Court Judge Seat 1. Incumbent Joseph Solga is the sole candidate.

County Superior Court Judge Seat 2. Incumbent Mark Boessenecker is the sole candidate.

Also on the ballot are the 4th District Congressional seat and 4th District state Assembly seat, which extend across multiple counties. The California Secretary of State is to release the official candidates' lists on March 31.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.