Napa County raises red flags on groundwater

Groundwater beneath Napa Valley that serves farms, wineries, the environment, businesses and homes is being depleted at a rate that has caught Napa County’s attention.

Napa County calculates the Napa Valley subbasin sustainable yield as being 15,000 acre-feet annually. Pumping has exceeded that amount in five of the last seven years, with 22,840 acre-feet being pumped in 2021.

A county report notes 2019-20 and 2020-21 were the driest consecutive rain seasons at Napa State Hospital in records dating back to the 1890s. Even as less water went into the aquifer, groundwater pumping increased amid dwindling alternative supplies.

“Nobody’s surprised we’re having to talk about this, as severe as this drought has become,” Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

With a third consecutive drought year underway, the county is exploring whether to take such steps as reducing overall groundwater pumping on the Napa Valley floor by 10%. A technical advisory group of experts will study the matter.

County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison stressed the groundwater subbasin isn’t in long-term overdraft. That condition is based on periods of 20 to 30 years, he said.

The state-required Groundwater Sustainability Plan adopted by the county in December is designed to keep long-term overdrafts from happening. Under present conditions, the plan calls for analyzing the groundwater problems prior to taking action.

“Drought may be the sole cause, or it might be one of several contributing factors,” Morrison said.

This year's annual groundwater report marks a sudden change in tenor from past reports. Those reports stressed water use was sustainable and groundwater levels for the most part stable.

One factor is recent groundwater research has decreased what is thought to be the subbasin’s annual “sustainable yield.” That is how much water can be pumped annually over time without causing problems.

A previous sustainable yield calculation of 17,000 acre-feet to 20,000 acre-feet has been revised to 15,000 acre-feet annually.

That's meant a retroactive change. Some past years, such as 2020, that the county previously reported as having pumping within the sustainable yield are now outside of it.

The Napa Valley subbasin is something like an underground reservoir beneath wine country. The county calculates the subbasin in 2021 held 185,000 acre-feet of groundwater. The 33-year average is 208,000 acre-feet.

For comparison, Napa County’s Lake Hennessey can hold 31,000 acre-feet of water. Lake Berryessa can hold 1.6 million acre-feet.

County supervisors heard the annual groundwater report on Tuesday. They sat as the Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, said the latest data is concerning, but the community is committed to sustainability. The group will work with the county on practical solutions that can be widely embraced.

“Napa County relies on the viability of the wine industry and the wine industry relies on our groundwater being managed sustainably,” she said.

Angwin resident Kellie Anderson said watersheds in surrounding mountains play a role in Napa Valley groundwater supplies. The county has permit applications that would remove native vegetation for new vineyards.

“We need to do far more than a 10% reduction in water use,” Anderson said. “We need to end development of vineyards in our forested lands.”

Molly Moran Williams of Napa Valley Grapegrowers said there’s an opportunity to be proactive before the groundwater situation becomes direr. The wine industry can help with education and outreach. Technology allows grape growers to use only the water needed and at specific times.

“You have willing partners in the ag industry when it comes to water use reduction and conservation,” she said.

The county’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan seeks to avoid six “undesirable results” from too much groundwater pumping. They are chronic groundwater decline, reduction in groundwater storage, depletion of surface water fed by groundwater, land subsidence, degraded water quality and seawater intrusion.

The plan has triggers that indicate when the county should evaluate conditions and consider taking actions to avoid a possible undesirable result. Triggers have been tripped for chronic groundwater decline, reduction in storage, surface water connection and land subsidence.

Big storms last fall and winter didn’t solve the groundwater problems. Higher intensity storms can result in greater runoff and less groundwater recharge, county officials said.

The annual groundwater report that supervisors heard Tuesday was for 2021.

“We know rainfall over the past winter has been well below average and that the 2022 annual report next year will likely show more problems than what this report shows,” Morrison said.

The Napa Valley subbasin runs from north of Calistoga to south of the city of Napa. It does not include the mountains framing Napa Valley or the Carneros area.

