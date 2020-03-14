Napa County reaches Lake Berryessa resort management deal

Napa County could approve an agreement on Tuesday to take over the long-stalled effort to renovate three Lake Berryessa resorts with marinas, lodges and other amenities.

The county for more than three years has sought a management agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Negotiations are finished and the Board of Supervisors is ready to vote on the 137-page result.

County staff recommends approval. If that happens, the county will seek concessionaires to bring about a resort revival that the Bureau of Reclamation has been unable to achieve over about a decade.

“This is it,” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said in a phone interview on Friday. “It’s finally happening. We’re very excited.”

The agreement allows the county as of November to manage Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores. The county at an unspecified future date might take over management of Berryessa Point and Putah Canyon.

The Bureau of Reclamation razed all five resorts about 10 year ago to be rebuilt from scratch. This summer, Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Putah Canyon will continue to be operated in stripped-down fashion with such features as campgrounds under interim concessionaire contracts.