Napa County readies federal and state wish lists

Napa County has a 2022 wish list that includes keeping wine county agricultural land from being paved over for homes and using spare Napa State Hospital land and buildings for housing.

Those are among the several dozen items in the county’s legislative platforms for the state and federal governments. County-hired lobbyists will try to help make the wishes come true.

Don't look for anything too far-fetched in the two platforms. County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht stressed that items are limited to things the county thinks it can actually have an impact on.

“There are people who come and ask us to do all sort of things,” Wagenknecht said. “Little Napa would just be dust in that wind.”

One item Napa County will try to influence on multiple fronts is housing. The county aims to walk a tightrope between providing more housing and protecting vineyards in Napa Valley's wine country.

The county wants the state to acknowledge the “unique nature” of Napa County. Specifically, it wants the county exempted from “onerous” state house-building mandates that would require development on agricultural lands.

California wants to limit housing development in areas near wildlands prone to fires, which is much of Napa County. At the same time, it is pushing local governments to build more homes, the platform said.

Meeting these twin goals is almost impossible while not losing what put Napa Valley on the map — the agricultural preserve that helps the county be one of the nation’s premiere wine grape regions, the platform said.

On the other hand, the county sees local state-owned land as places to develop affordable housing. Underutilized lands at Napa State Hospital and the Veterans Home of California at Yountville are listed as candidates.

In addition, the county wants to talk to the state about using buildings and vacant space at Napa State hospital for emergency homeless shelters, support housing for the homeless and affordable/workforce housing.

One piece of former Napa State Hospital lands that the county wants protected from house development is 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park southeast of the city of Napa. That includes the park’s flatlands, as well as its oak-covered hills.

The state platform says the county wants to buy Skyline Wilderness Park from the state. That’s a repeat item from previous years.

“We have to stop seeing that on there, because we actually have to buy it,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

Another priority involves fire protection. The county wants the state to create a pilot program that provides tax credits to property owners in high fire hazard areas. The credits would be an incentive for them to spend money on creating defensible space.

Arcane state budget gymnastics are another focus. The county said it will lose state vehicle license fee swap money amid a complex interplay between educational revenue augmentation fund money and likelihood Napa Valley Unified School District will become a basic aid district, perhaps in 2022-23.

The bottom line — failure to solve this head-spinning, bureaucratic, brain-buster of an issue could cost the county and its cities/town a total of $40 million.

On the federal side, the county wants to protect Napa Valley agricultural lands from ever having a casino. The thought is a Native American tribe could have land placed into trust by the federal government, making the site exempt from the county's land use laws.

The county wants to secure some of the federal infrastructure bill money for two remote communities near Lake Berryessa. Berryessa Highlands and Berryessa Estates need to improve their sewer and water systems.

Trying to have these small Berryessa communities make big upgrades has proven a financial challenge.

“The current systems and how they are funded are not sustainable and are in dire need of federal resources to make necessary improvements,” the federal platform said.

Napa County pays Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer & Lange $4,833 monthly to lobby for the state platform.

The county pays K&L Gates and Platinum Advisors $15,000 a month to lobby for the federal platform. However, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority is also making use of these firms and reimburses $2,500 of the monthly cost.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 approved the state and federal legislative platforms. The platforms were first vetted by the county's Legislative Subcommittee of Supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory.

Under county policy, a unanimous Board of Supervisors vote was required.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

