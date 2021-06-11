Napa County readies for June 15 'full' pandemic reopening

“I think there’s a high likelihood a lot of businesses will still want to have people wear masks,” Relucio said.

Leslie Parker, owner of Napa Running Company in downtown Napa, on Thursday still hadn’t decided what to do about masks come June 15.

“I don’t know if I trust the honor system … I think I will probably take a walk around downtown and take a pulse of what other business owners are doing,” she said.

The store might start with one policy on June 15 and change it if things aren’t working. Ultimately, the store will do what makes customers feel comfortable, she said.

As of Thursday, Copperfield’s Books in downtown Napa also hadn’t decided on a course.

“We are still talking about it,” store manager Mikayla Norwick said. “It’s hard to tell who’s vaccinated.”

Employees will probably continue wearing masks, but it’s hard to say, she said. The store is waiting for updates from the state.

Whether employees have to wear masks is up to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and it has set and rescinded policies in recent days. Both Parker and Norwick said the news on masks seems to change by the minute.