Napa County readies its state, federal wish lists

Napa County in 2021 will send seek state and federal help on issues ranging from fire prevention to keeping all of Skyline Wilderness Park as open space.
These and other wishes are contained in the county’s newly minted state and federal legislative platforms. The platforms spell out Napa County’s lobbying priorities.
“The staff of your two (state) legislative offices will go through this with a fine-tooth comb,” said Paul Yoder, who is with the Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer and Lange firm that handles the county’s state lobbying.
Representing Napa County in the state Legislature are Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and state Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters.
“There are other delegations where this is quickly put on a shelf … you’re very lucky,” Yoder recently told the county Legislative Subcommittee of Supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory.
Napa County wants to buy state-owned, 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park. Meanwhile, the state has said 20 acres in the lower part of the park near the city of Napa could be a good site for affordable housing.
The county’s legislative platform says all of Skyline should remain open space. Land at adjacent Napa State Hospital along Imola Avenue has the infrastructure and is better suited for housing or temporary shelter space.
“I think we’re really going to be battling this in the next year or two,” Gregory said.
One county wish involves state funding through vehicle license fees. A twist in the state’s complicated financial system threatens to cost the county and its cities a combined $35 million, the state platform says.
Wildfire issues are also high on the county’s list. Napa County has lost 1,400 homes to wildfires since 2017. The county wants state help with vegetation and forest management.
Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic woes is also a priority. The county wants the state to do such things as protect landlords and tenants and the federal government to provide money for COVID-19 response.
Improving rural broadband is another county priority. The two platforms call high-speed broadband and cellular access “essential to education, economic development, public safety and a vibrant quality of life.”
The county wants to see safety improvements at Napa State Hospital. It is concerned that transferring patients who commit crimes at the hospital to Napa County Jail strains a jail that is often at capacity.
Not only is the county concerned about its costs, but also for Napa State Hospital patients, given the county jail is not equipped to provide care and housing for the profoundly mentally ill, the state platform says.
The county has many other priorities on its legislative platforms, from library funding to affordable child care to cybersecurity to climate action to children’s health services. The state platform is 58 pages and the federal platform 22 pages.
The county Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15 passed the state and federal legislative platforms by the required unanimous vote.
