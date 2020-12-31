Napa County readies its state, federal wish lists

“I think we’re really going to be battling this in the next year or two,” Gregory said.

One county wish involves state funding through vehicle license fees. A twist in the state’s complicated financial system threatens to cost the county and its cities a combined $35 million, the state platform says.

Wildfire issues are also high on the county’s list. Napa County has lost 1,400 homes to wildfires since 2017. The county wants state help with vegetation and forest management.

Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic woes is also a priority. The county wants the state to do such things as protect landlords and tenants and the federal government to provide money for COVID-19 response.

Improving rural broadband is another county priority. The two platforms call high-speed broadband and cellular access “essential to education, economic development, public safety and a vibrant quality of life.”

The county wants to see safety improvements at Napa State Hospital. It is concerned that transferring patients who commit crimes at the hospital to Napa County Jail strains a jail that is often at capacity.