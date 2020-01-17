The Napa County Reads Committee invites the community to a presentation celebrating this year’s book selection, “New Kid” by author and illustrator Jerry Craft.
The event is at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 24,at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Craft will be interviewed onstage about his popular graphic novel "New Kid," which tackles topics such as fitting in, friendship, race, class, family dynamics, and bullying.
You have free articles remaining.
At 5:30 p.m. the author’s reception in the lobby will include book signing, appetizers, and student art displays inspired by the book.
For more information visit napacoe.org/napa-county-reads/ or call the Napa County Office of Education at 707-265-2351.