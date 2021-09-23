Napa County ready to approve Walt Ranch greenhouse gas plan

Napa County has tentatively approved changes to the controversial Walt Ranch vineyard development to try to address a court decision involving greenhouse gases.

The planned vineyard project would remove about 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees. Walt Ranch planned in return to preserve 248 acres of woodlands. But the courts thought some of this land might already be undevelopable.

Applicant Hall Brambletree Associates in May presented to the county a revised proposal it said provides “overwhelming mitigation.”

A conservation easement would preserve up to 124 acres of Walt Ranch woodlands that otherwise could be developed. The land is not restricted because of steep slopes or watersheds, proponents said.

Hall Brambletree would also plant 16,790 oaks. It would monitor the trees and replant if necessary so at least 80% survive after five years.

“Hall also wishes to disincentive the relentless opposition that has resulted in years of delay,” Mike Reynolds of Hall Brambletree wrote to the county.

To do this, Hall Brambletree is willing to plant yet another 16,790 oaks for a total of 33,580— but only if no one challenges the county approval.