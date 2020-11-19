Napa County ready to seek Berryessa resort redevelopers

Lake Berryessa has seven resorts on federally owned land and the Bureau of Reclamation razed five of them a decade ago. It wanted to give new concessionaires the freedom to pursue their own ideas without being bound by 50-year-old infrastructure.

But the Bureau of Reclamation had trouble finding concessionaires, with critics saying the 30-year contracts it offered were too short for developers to recoup their investments. Napa County is stepping in because it can try approaches unavailable to a federal agency.

The county will start the revitalization effort by concentrating on three resorts — Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores. Berryessa Point and Putah Canyon could come later.

Whatever happens, sparkling new resorts won’t be finished by summer 2021. The county will seek to extend interim agreements with temporary operators at Spanish Flat and Steele Canyon to run campgrounds and boat launches.

County supervisors wanted to make certain the temporary operators won’t be in the way of the hoped-for permanent operators who might be at the resorts planning and building next summer.