Napa County reaffirms Bruno tasting room approval

A proposed wine tasting room in the Napa Valley hamlet of Rutherford has support from the Napa County Board of Supervisors, though neighborhood disputes about a private road could still muddy matters.

Supervisors this week tentatively upheld a decision by the county Planning Commission. Their denial of an appeal – a final vote is to come Aug. 11 - would allow the Mathew Bruno tasting room to be located in an 1890s-era Victorian home along Rutherford Road.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory liked the Brunos' preferred approach of making wine at a custom crush facility and selling it from a Rutherford tasting room. He said this will have less impact than building a winery, as other winemakers might attempt to do.

“This is what we’ve been encouraging, is retail sales through tasting rooms like this," Gregory said.

The property at 1151 Rutherford Road, near busy Highway 29, is zoned commercial. Nearby are such businesses as Rutherford Grill and Rancho Caymus Inn. No one at the hearing said this is an inappropriate place for a tasting room.

Controversy over the Bruno tasting room is related to Grape Lane. The private road leads from Rutherford Road to seven homes and passes along the western side of the Victorian.