A slightly smaller number of people signed on the dotted line as buyers of Napa County homes in 2018, compared to the year before.
The total number of Napa County homes sold this past year dropped slightly -- from 1,650 in 2017 to 1,618 in 2018, or a 1.9 percent decline.
The combined total value of those homes sold rose 4.2 percent – from $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion, year-over-year.
However, the median price declined -- from $642,500 in December 2017 to $635,000 in December 2018. That's a 1.2 percent difference.
The most expensive home sold in the city of Napa in 2018 was a large lot estate at 1405 Cedar Ave. near downtown. That property sold for $2.9 million in August. It was originally listed for $2.995 million.
The least expensive single-family home (not including condos or mobile homes) in Napa sold for $295,000 in April. That home, at 174 Chelsea Ave. in the Westwood area, was originally listed for $399,000.
However, after what appears to be a significant renovation, the same home was sold again in October – this time for $505,000.
Napa NorBAR chair Suzi Moret, of Suzi Moret Broker, noted that inventory was up this past year in Napa County.
There were more slightly more homes listed for sale in 2018 – a total of 2,297 compared to 2,201 in 2017, or a 4.3 percent increase.
“That’s interesting because people were crying out for inventory and we gave it to them but they’re not buying,” said Moret.
That could be attributed to a “wait and see” attitude that some consumers adopted in 2018. Some believed local housing prices might have reached a peak.
“People are thinking that they will wait until prices go down,” said Moret. Yes, list prices are coming down “but sold prices are not significantly down,” said Moret. “We’re not seeing that here.”
For 2019, Moret said she thinks buyers and sellers “will get tired of waiting and they will go back to putting their homes on the market and buying again.”
“Are we going to see this giant shift of people coming out of the woodwork to buy or sell? I don’t see that happening,” said Moret.
Regionally, data from real estate industry source CoreLogic showed a total of 5,341 new and existing houses and condominiums were sold in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties in December.
This number is down 13.2 percent from 6,154 sales in November, and down 21.6 percent from 6,814 sales in December 2017.
“Last month, the San Francisco Bay Area logged one of its sharpest declines in home sales since the end of the last housing downturn,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst.
“Sales in the region fell to the lowest level for a December in 11 years, and the nearly 22 percent year-over-year drop in activity was the largest for any month in more than eight years. The decline reflects a variety of factors. Mortgage rates hit a seven-year high in November, affecting December closings, and stock market volatility created an additional headwind in high-end markets. Meanwhile, some would-be buyers remain priced out or unwilling to buy amid concerns prices have overshot a sustainable level.”
“At the county level last month, Napa and Sonoma counties logged small annual declines in their overall median sale prices for the second month in a row – declines likely related at least in part to the wildfires those counties suffered in the fall of 2017," LePage said.
"The median price paid for resale detached houses, specifically, last month fell year over year in those two counties as well as in two others – San Mateo and Santa Clara. Such declines can indicate a ratcheting down or leveling off of price appreciation, if not an annual price decline, but they can also reflect changes in market mix, such as a reduction in the share of higher-end homes selling,” LePage reported.
Statewide, California home sales declined for the eighth straight month in December, and a stagnating market for much of the year pushed sales lower in 2018 for the first time in four years, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) said in a news release.
“The housing market continued to shift in December and drift downward as sales have fallen double digits for the past three out of four months,” said CAR President Jared Martin.
“California’s housing market in 2018 was hindered by endlessly rising home prices and interest rate hikes, which combined to erode housing affordability and hamper home sales,” said CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Leslie Appleton-Young.
“As a result, while the statewide median home price surpassed its previous peak and set a new record in 2018, annual home sales fell for the first time in four years to a preliminary 402,750 closed escrows in California, down from 2017’s pace of 424,890.
“In the coming months, we expect a brief hiccup in sales as the government shutdown temporarily delays closings due to interruptions in IRS income verification or the processing of HUD, VA and USDA loans,” said Appleton-Young.