Napa County reassures voters amid Trump's vote-by-mail assault

One case involved a woman who registered under two last names in a 2009 St. Helena mail-in election and received two ballots. Instead of giving one up, she voted twice. The Election Division caught the double-voting and the woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of voter fraud.

A more recent, suspected case involves a landlord who in the November 2018 election might have taken a tenant’s ballot and forged the tenant’s signature based on a rent check signature. The suspect was later reported to the county after bragging about the matter. The case has been turned over the District Attorney’s Office, Tuteur said.

In addition, former county Supervisor Mike Rippey sued Napa County over his close 2004 election loss to Harold Moskowite, at one point saying, “There was fraud in this case.” The court ruled against Rippey.

What is the most common mistake people make when they fill out their vote-by-mail ballot?

They forget to sign the return-ballot envelope, Tuteur said.

Another occasional problem is someone’s signature has changed. Then the signature on the ballot envelope doesn’t match the signature in the registration data base. The Election Division compares the two to make certain a ballot is valid.