Napa County reassures voters amid Trump's vote-by-mail assault

Napa County residents are preparing to vote by mail at a time when President Donald Trump calls the method a disaster and county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur says the local system is secure.
This is an election like no other in recent memory. Trump raises the specter of vote-by-mail leading to widespread voting fraud in the nation, even though studies show voter fraud is rare. He has refused to commit to accepting the election result.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service warned states in August it might not be able to return all mail-in ballots in time for counting.
The nation’s vote-by-mail maelstrom has touched Napa County. Tuteur said Trump’s repeated questioning of the method’s integrity has an effect.
“Absolutely,” Tuteur said.
The county is receiving a lot of questions from the public, he said. Among them are, "How do I know my ballot is being counted?", "How do I know my ballot was received?" and "What about fraud?"
Unlike some places in the nation, Napa County has shifted to an all vote-by-mail system over the past decade. Napa isn’t trying to put something together quickly in response to the pandemic.
“I think we have not just a reputation, but an understanding of how the process works,” Tuteur said.
Still, in the March primary election, 526 of 47,314 ballots cast in the county didn’t count. The county reported that 242 were mailed too late, 181 involved unsigned ballot return envelopes and 103 involved ballot envelope signatures that didn’t match the registration signatures.
Tuteur in recent interviews addressed questions about voter fraud and how people can ensure their votes are counted.
When will my vote-by-mail ballot arrive in my mailbox?
Registered voters should receive their ballots by Oct. 13. If not, they can call 707-253-4321 or 888 494-8356 toll free from American Canyon and Upvalley.
How early should I return my ballot?
People who want their ballots counted in the first wave of results released at 8:01 p.m. Election Night should mail their ballot by Oct. 27, Tuteur said. Or they can drop the ballot in one of 11 drop boxes by Oct. 31.
Ballots returned later will be counted for result updates released after Election Day. Tuteur said ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received by the Election Division by Nov. 20 to be counted.
That 17-day window after Election Day is a new twist. In prior California elections, ballots postmarked on Election Day had to reach election offices within three days to be counted.
What if I want to vote in person?
Napa County's nine vote centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 Election Day. Tuteur encouraged voters who need personal services to come in Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to avoid Election Day congestion. Go to https://bit.ly/2SusmUZ to find the locations of the vote centers, as well as the four drive-through locations and the 11 drop boxes.
How does Napa County prevent voter fraud?
Napa County compares the signature on a return-ballot envelope with the signature in the registration data base. It keeps the envelopes for 22 months after the election in case voter fraud suspicions arise, Tuteur said.
The 2019-20 county grand jury looked at the local voting system. It called its report "Results You Can Count On."
"The jury concludes that each citizen’s vote is accurately counted, tallied and recorded,” the report said.
Has Napa County had voter fraud cases?
He knows of two cases of intentional voter fraud among the million of ballots processed over his 22-plus years as registrar of voters, Tuteur said.
One case involved a woman who registered under two last names in a 2009 St. Helena mail-in election and received two ballots. Instead of giving one up, she voted twice. The Election Division caught the double-voting and the woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of voter fraud.
A more recent, suspected case involves a landlord who in the November 2018 election might have taken a tenant’s ballot and forged the tenant’s signature based on a rent check signature. The suspect was later reported to the county after bragging about the matter. The case has been turned over the District Attorney’s Office, Tuteur said.
In addition, former county Supervisor Mike Rippey sued Napa County over his close 2004 election loss to Harold Moskowite, at one point saying, “There was fraud in this case.” The court ruled against Rippey.
What is the most common mistake people make when they fill out their vote-by-mail ballot?
They forget to sign the return-ballot envelope, Tuteur said.
Another occasional problem is someone’s signature has changed. Then the signature on the ballot envelope doesn’t match the signature in the registration data base. The Election Division compares the two to make certain a ballot is valid.
Some people purposely change their signature and might not remember the one they used on their registration, Tuteur said. People can also have signature changes because of health problems, such as a stroke.
People in such situations can have a family member or friend or neighbor witness them signing the ballot envelope. There is a space on the envelope for a witness signature.
A mistake such as forgetting to sign a ballot envelope isn’t the last word. Tuteur said the Election Division will notify these voters and give them until Nov. 25 correct the problem.
How can I track what is happening with my ballot?
Voters can go to https://bit.ly/30vCMrM to learn if their ballot has been received by the county and whether it is being challenged because of an error.
Why did Napa County move to all vote-by-mail elections?
The county in 2006 had 99 polling places and used electronic voting machines. People had to go through 17 screens to vote, which took time and led to long lines.
“People turned away,” Tuteur said. “They’d turn up at lunch to vote, there would be a 45-minute wait and they turned away.”
Napa County subsequently began shifting to vote-by-mail. By 2016, the county was down to 11 polling places. In June, 2018, the county became one of five California counties to move to all vote-by-mail under the state’s Voter Choice Act.
“It’s perfect now with the pandemic,” Tuteur said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
