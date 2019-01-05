Napa County has received a $510,082 state grant to use recycled tires for pavement projects on Devlin Road, the Fagan Creek project and Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue.
"These public works projects help keep California waste tires out of our landfills and promote local markets for recycled tire products, said Scott Smithline, director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
In most situations, rubberized pavement can be applied at half the thickness of conventional asphalt overlays, lasts up to 50 percent longer and can reduce road noise.
The Napa County projects will use an estimated 4,000 tons of tire-derived aggregate, the state said.