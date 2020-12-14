Napa County receives top honors from California Farm Bureau

Napa County Farm Bureau has been named the county of the year for 2020 by the California Farm Bureau, a title awarded to just one of the state’s 53 farm bureaus representing 56 counties.

This year marks the first time Napa County has won the award since 2009, according to CEO Ryan Klobas, who said the title is in part a testament to the work the bureau has done to support its membership and their employees through the pandemic.

“There are so many issues around (COVID-19). It’s not just compliance, it’s also keeping workers safe,” he said. Among other things, the Farm Bureau has created testing infrastructure for its members and their employees, who through the bureau can take a coronavirus test “same day” and have results within two days.

“That has been a tremendous advantage for Farm Bureau members to be able to do that, to be able to avoid wait times,” Klobas said. “They’re able to test employees pretty much on the spot.”