State Sen. Bill Dodd announced the state budget agreement between the California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom includes $5 million for various Napa County projects.
The $310.8 billion budget, which Newsom and Democrats who control the Legislature
agreed to Monday, allots $3.5 million to Napa County government. Of that, $3 million is to improve emergency evacuation routes and firefighter access, according to a news release from Dodd, D-Napa.
This project involves vegetation management, roadside clearing, shaded fuel breaks and dozer lines. Snell, Berryessa Highlands and Steele Canyon are among the areas targeted. The total budget for the project is $4 million, with the county providing a $1 million match.
In addition, the county government will receive $500,000 to help develop a regional climate action plan. That effort is led by the Napa County Climate Action Committee, Dodd's statement said.
Also, the Napa Valley College Foundation will receive $1.5 million to help build a new technical education center at the college.
“We are incredibly grateful to Sen. Dodd for his instrumental role in securing $3.5 million in the 2023-24 state budget for Napa County,” county Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said in the news release. “This significant funding allocation will have a transformative impact on our communities, bolstering both our emergency preparedness and our commitment to building climate resilience.”
NVC President Torence Powell welcomed the funding for the college.
“Students in our Welding and Machine Tools programs will directly benefit from these funds,” Powell said. “With updated facilities and tools, they will leave Napa Valley College ready to work in their chosen field."
PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride 2
Participants celebrated Saturday at the annual Rock the Ride, which ended with bubbles and burritos at Yountville Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 1
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 3
A bicyclist waved during Saturday's Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson wore “Rock the Ride” socks while addressing an audience Saturday during the annual ride-walk fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 5
Volunteers served sparkling wine Saturday at Yountville Park, the finishing point for the annual Rock the Ride fundraiser to support gun violence prevention campaigns.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 6
LC Arisman, a member of Moms Demand Action, danced during the sixth annual Rock the Ride event on Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 7
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (left) and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson (right) listen as former professional road racing cyclist Floyd Landis addresses spectators Saturday during the Rock the Ride fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 8
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 9
Walkers cheer while approaching the finish line of the Rock the Ride tour at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 10
Participants wearing Moms Demand Action T-shirts listen as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson speaks at the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 11
Pedestrians approached the end of the Rock the Ride course at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 12
A cyclist celebrates while finishing the Rock the Ride course Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
