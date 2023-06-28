State Sen. Bill Dodd announced the state budget agreement between the California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom includes $5 million for various Napa County projects.

The $310.8 billion budget, which Newsom and Democrats who control the Legislature agreed to Monday, allots $3.5 million to Napa County government. Of that, $3 million is to improve emergency evacuation routes and firefighter access, according to a news release from Dodd, D-Napa.

This project involves vegetation management, roadside clearing, shaded fuel breaks and dozer lines. Snell, Berryessa Highlands and Steele Canyon are among the areas targeted. The total budget for the project is $4 million, with the county providing a $1 million match.

In addition, the county government will receive $500,000 to help develop a regional climate action plan. That effort is led by the Napa County Climate Action Committee, Dodd's statement said.

Also, the Napa Valley College Foundation will receive $1.5 million to help build a new technical education center at the college.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sen. Dodd for his instrumental role in securing $3.5 million in the 2023-24 state budget for Napa County,” county Supervisor Joelle Gallagher said in the news release. “This significant funding allocation will have a transformative impact on our communities, bolstering both our emergency preparedness and our commitment to building climate resilience.”

NVC President Torence Powell welcomed the funding for the college.

“Students in our Welding and Machine Tools programs will directly benefit from these funds,” Powell said. “With updated facilities and tools, they will leave Napa Valley College ready to work in their chosen field."

