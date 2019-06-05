The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declared June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Napa County.
The proclamation calls on every resident to be an ally to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people by treating them with respect, equity and compassion. The LGBTQ community brings wonderful diversity to Napa County, it said.
“Research has shown that providing support and acceptance towards LGBTQ people greatly reduces the health disparities and mental health risks experienced by this community,” the proclamation said.
Napa County is flying the rainbow flag at the county administration building this month. The Napa Council voted last month to fly the rainbow flag over Napa City Hall as well.