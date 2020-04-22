Napa County recommends, but doesn't require, COVID-19 face coverings

Napa County in its latest shelter-at-home order stops short of requiring residents to wear cloth face coverings in public, instead settling for a strong recommendation.

The order issued Wednesday strongly recommends face coverings when interacting with the public, working in areas visited by the public or shared with co-workers and being in an enclosed area with another person. Coverings are not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

Face coverings can prevent asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from the wearer to others, the new order said.

In addition, the new order allows golf courses to operate under certain conditions, allows drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing and allows real estate viewings under certain conditions.

Public Health Officer Karen Relucio in a press release said public health orders are legally enforceable. Still, she is mindful that the county has limited law enforcement resources.

“Our goal is to encourage behavior change to guidance related to physical distancing, handwashing and wearing of cloth face coverings when in public, through collective action and mutual accountability,” Relucio said.

More information will be posted later today.

