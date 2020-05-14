Napa County records 2 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday after no new cases on Wednesday. This brings bringing the local total since the start of the pandemic to 83 cases.

No one was in a hospital as of Thursday morning. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.

The county said Thursday that 2,968 county residents have been tested at county and hospital sites — 240 more than on Wednesday — with 2,746 people testing negative and results pending on 49.

The 83 cases in Napa are among 73,174 cases in California and 1,401,948 in the U.S. There have been 2,974 deaths in California, 85,066 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.