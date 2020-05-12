Napa County records 2 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total since the start of the pandemic to 81 cases.

No one was in a hospital as of Tuesday morning. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.

The county's two new cases were residents of the City of Napa, which has now recorded 50 cases, according to county statistics.

The county said Tuesday that 2,505 county residents have been tested at county and hospital sites -- 118 more than on Monday -- with 2,368 people testing negative and results pending on 56.

The 81 cases in Napa are among 69,418 cases in California and 1,358,901 in the U.S. There have been 2,789 deaths in California, 81,805 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

