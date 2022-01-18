Napa County records 475 new COVID-19 cases over MLK Day weekend

Napa County on Tuesday afternoon reported 475 new cases of the coronavirus over an extended weekend that included Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The latest COVID-19 count covers the period from Saturday to Tuesday, and compares to the 404 positive tests the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Infection rates in Napa County and across the U.S. have been on a steady rise through December and into the new year with the worldwide spread of Omicron, COVID-19’s newest and most contagious variant to date. The county recorded 1,025 new positives for the week ending Thursday, a 17% increase from the previous week and its first four-figure weekly case count since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago.

Local hospitalizations tied to the virus, however, remained largely steady on Tuesday, with the number of Napa County patients increasing by one to 19 from the Friday figure. Twenty-one percent of local intensive-care beds were available.

Studies of Omicron have shown that the variant multiples 70 times faster than Delta and earlier forms of the coronavirus, but also generally produces less severe symptoms more similar to the common cold, county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the Board of Supervisors last week.

Napa County sees post-holiday COVID-19 testing demand surge As coronavirus cases have zoomed upward in Napa County in recent weeks, so has the demand for diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, a federal program to ship free COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to Americans went online a day earlier than previously announced, with the first shipments going out by month’s end. The White House emphasized that the website was in “beta testing" when it made tests available for ordering for the first time on Tuesday.

Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. The White House says “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. Shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses will be sent through Priority Mail.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.