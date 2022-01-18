 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County records 475 new COVID-19 cases over MLK Day weekend

COVID-19 update

Napa County on Tuesday afternoon reported 475 new cases of the coronavirus over an extended weekend that included Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The latest COVID-19 count covers the period from Saturday to Tuesday, and compares to the 404 positive tests the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported Friday.

Infection rates in Napa County and across the U.S. have been on a steady rise through December and into the new year with the worldwide spread of Omicron, COVID-19’s newest and most contagious variant to date. The county recorded 1,025 new positives for the week ending Thursday, a 17% increase from the previous week and its first four-figure weekly case count since the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. two years ago.

Local hospitalizations tied to the virus, however, remained largely steady on Tuesday, with the number of Napa County patients increasing by one to 19 from the Friday figure. Twenty-one percent of local intensive-care beds were available.

Studies of Omicron have shown that the variant multiples 70 times faster than Delta and earlier forms of the coronavirus, but also generally produces less severe symptoms more similar to the common cold, county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the Board of Supervisors last week.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, a federal program to ship free COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to Americans went online a day earlier than previously announced, with the first shipments going out by month’s end. The White House emphasized that the website was in “beta testing" when it made tests available for ordering for the first time on Tuesday.

Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. The White House says “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. Shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses will be sent through Priority Mail.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. 

The population of Davis rises by more than 35,000 at the start of each quarter at the University of California - Davis.  The local economy depends on the students. And COVID-19 closures could threaten that.  Enter Healthy Davis Together, a program that for the past year, has kept the residents and the UC Davis crowd in what many fondly call the Davis bubble. "It's part of our new reality, you know, grocery shopping, running errands and going to get tested," Davis resident Susan Perez said.The $80 million project includes testing for people with and without symptoms on a regular basis.  It's paid for by major donations, state and federal grants, and Cares Act funds all so people like Perez can come a few times a week to sites like this one, take a PCR saliva test and get their results in a day. "They isolate appropriately and don't spread the infection out to the broader community," Healthy Davis Together Chief operating officer Tod Stoltz said. "And the only way you're going to do that is with asymptomatic screening."We spoke with Healthy Davis Together's COO. He's isolating after testing positive while symptom free. Lindsey Theis: "I feel like people are going to watch this and wonder, 'How do you get all these tests?'"Tod Stoltz: "The PCR testing platform made us less vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Because if one supply chain didn't work, we could switch to another one and use chemicals or vials from other suppliers."That credit goes to UC Davis scientists, who still help analyze test samples at their genome center.  With Omicron, the labs have more to handle.  "The symptomatic and asymptomatic lines are starting to look about the same size," Healthy Davis Together supervisor Derek Catron said.    The frequent testing could be a model for the rest of the country.  Their case positivity rates are a sign of how much COVID is in a community is relatively low.  It's around 7%. Compare that to the national positivity rate, which is 27%. Jane Adams took her twins Sam and Ellery to get tested.   "We got a notification that they were exposed Monday," she said. "So we're here today."They're hoping its just an exposure notice, some spit and a PCR. But just in case: "We'll test again on the weekend and then they test at school every Friday at school together with their class," Adams said.It's a strategy that seems to be working. And most of all, for some, it's safety and peace of mind.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kurdish city blanketed in snow in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News