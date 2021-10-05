Napa County records 98th death linked to COVID-19; American Canyon woman died in early September

An American Canyon woman who died early last month has belatedly been identified as the 98th person with Napa County connections to succumb to the coronavirus.

The woman, who was younger than 65 and not vaccinated, died at an out-of-county hospital Sept. 4, but Napa County officials only recently were notified that COVID-19 was the cause of death, county emergency services coordinator Leah Greenbaum said Tuesday afternoon.

Napa County’s COVID-19 death total now includes 93 local residents, along with five others who lived elsewhere but died within county boundaries. Seven of those fatalities occurred in September, counting the American Canyon resident.

Thirty-two new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 informational website after health authorities recorded 47 cases over the Friday-Monday weekend. Local hospitals were treating 15 people for the virus, and 12% of intensive care beds were available.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District announced 36 new COVID-19 cases last week, affecting 32 students and four staff members. The cases represent 0.2% of NVUSD’s total student body of about 16,600 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, as well as 1,674 staff.