Napa County records 98th death linked to COVID-19; American Canyon woman died in early September

An American Canyon woman who died early last month has belatedly been identified as the 98th person with Napa County connections to succumb to the coronavirus.
The woman, who was younger than 65 and not vaccinated, died at an out-of-county hospital Sept. 4, but Napa County officials only recently were notified that COVID-19 was the cause of death, county emergency services coordinator Leah Greenbaum said Tuesday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Napa County’s COVID-19 death total now includes 93 local residents, along with five others who lived elsewhere but died within county boundaries. Seven of those fatalities occurred in September, counting the American Canyon resident.
Thirty-two new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 informational website after health authorities recorded 47 cases over the Friday-Monday weekend. Local hospitals were treating 15 people for the virus, and 12% of intensive care beds were available.
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District announced 36 new COVID-19 cases last week, affecting 32 students and four staff members. The cases represent 0.2% of NVUSD’s total student body of about 16,600 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, as well as 1,674 staff.
That figure was up from the 19 infections the public school system reported for the previous week of Sept. 20, but still below the 75 cases reported the week of Sept. 13 — although that total also included 29 infections that occurred earlier in the school year but were not immediately tallied.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
Napa's OLE Health offers free COVID shots
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com