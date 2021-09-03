Napa County records another COVID-19 death

Napa County on Friday reported rising COVID-19 cases and another COVID-19-related death.
The death on Sept. 1 was the 92nd in Napa County since the pandemic began. The female was over the age of 65, a non-resident and was in a local long-term care facility. She was fully vaccinated, county officials said.
Napa County from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 had 301 new COVID-19 cases. That was a 6% increase from the previous week, though still lower than the 324 cases from Aug. 13 to August 19.
For most of the week, it looked like the new case count might decrease or at least hold steady. But the county reported 53 new cases for the final day.
The average age for new cases decreased from 40 years to 38 years. The largest proportion of new cases was among those under age 18 at 21%, followed by those in their 30s at 16%, the county said.
As of Friday, 23 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19. Hospitalizations started the week at 19 and rose to 26 by Thursday before this dip. Intensive care bed availability rose from 0% earlier this week to 5%, the county said.
Napa County vaccination doses rose by 2,627 during the week, to a total of 217,171. Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82% have received at least one dose.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Photos: The goats of Linda Vista
