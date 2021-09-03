Napa County records another COVID-19 death

Napa County on Friday reported rising COVID-19 cases and another COVID-19-related death.

The death on Sept. 1 was the 92nd in Napa County since the pandemic began. The female was over the age of 65, a non-resident and was in a local long-term care facility. She was fully vaccinated, county officials said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Napa County from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 had 301 new COVID-19 cases. That was a 6% increase from the previous week, though still lower than the 324 cases from Aug. 13 to August 19.

For most of the week, it looked like the new case count might decrease or at least hold steady. But the county reported 53 new cases for the final day.

The average age for new cases decreased from 40 years to 38 years. The largest proportion of new cases was among those under age 18 at 21%, followed by those in their 30s at 16%, the county said.

As of Friday, 23 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19. Hospitalizations started the week at 19 and rose to 26 by Thursday before this dip. Intensive care bed availability rose from 0% earlier this week to 5%, the county said.