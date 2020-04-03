Napa County records its second death from COVID-19; number of cases jumps to 20

Napa County Public Health reported Friday the county's second confirmed death due to COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases increased by two to 20.

The death involved an adult from the city of Napa who was being treated at a hospital in another county, officials said. The death occurred on Thursday, with Napa County Public Health notified Friday morning.

Pending notification of immediate family and due to confidentiality laws, no other information is being released at this time, the county said.

The first Napa County death from the novel coronavirus occurred Tuesday: American Canyon resident, Marylou Armer, 43, who was a detective with the Santa Rosa Police Department. Armer had been treated at an out-of-county hospital.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement about Armer, who is survived by her husband and daughter, and ordered the state flag flown at half-staff.

Armer was the first peace officer in California to die from the COVID-19 virus.