Napa County records its second death from COVID-19; number of cases jumps to 20

Napa County Public Health reported Friday the county's second confirmed death due to COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases increased by two to 20.
The death involved an adult from the city of Napa who was being treated at a hospital in another county, officials said. The death occurred on Thursday, with Napa County Public Health notified Friday morning.
Pending notification of immediate family and due to confidentiality laws, no other information is being released at this time, the county said.
The first Napa County death from the novel coronavirus occurred Tuesday: American Canyon resident, Marylou Armer, 43, who was a detective with the Santa Rosa Police Department. Armer had been treated at an out-of-county hospital.
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement about Armer, who is survived by her husband and daughter, and ordered the state flag flown at half-staff.
Armer was the first peace officer in California to die from the COVID-19 virus.
As of Friday morning, Napa County reported 20 county residents had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of two since Wednesday. Both new cases are placed in the city of Napa's tally.
The city of Napa had 14 cases, the unincorporated areas three, while American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena have one each.
A total of 422 individuals have been tested in Napa County and 298 tests were negative and 104 tested patients are awaiting test results, the county reported. There are 73 individuals that are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case, officials said.
Statewide, there were 11,126 confirmed cases, while the national total was 257,773 as of Friday morning, the county reported.
For the latest updates, go to the Napa County’s COVID-19 website at www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
-- Public Information & Support: (707) 253-4540 (Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
-- Library Reference & Support: (707) 253-4241 (Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.)
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
