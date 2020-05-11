Napa County records its third COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported its first COVID-19 death in over month, bringing the county's total to three deaths, the county said Monday afternoon.

The latest death, which occurred Sunday, was an elderly patient from the City of Napa who was receiving end-of-life comfort care in a local hospital. No other information is being released, the county said in a news release.

There are currently no Napa County COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, the county said.

The number of confirmed cases remained at 79, after no cases were reported on Thursday and Friday last week, and one on Saturday.

The county's first two COVID-19 cases were reported March 22, with the first death -- a Santa Rosa police officer living in American Canyon -- reported March 31. The second death -- a person who was not identified -- was reported three days later on April 2.

Of the county's 79 confirmed cases, 50 lived in the city of Napa, 13 in American Canyon and five in unincorporated east Napa.

Two cases have been reported in Yountville, Pope Valley and in unincorporated areas between Yountville and St. Helena and areas between west Napa and Yountville.