Napa County records its third COVID-19 death

Napa County reported its first COVID-19 death in over month, bringing the county's total to three deaths, the county said Monday afternoon.
The latest death, which occurred Sunday, was an elderly patient from the City of Napa who was receiving end-of-life comfort care in a local hospital. No other information is being released, the county said in a news release.
There are currently no Napa County COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, the county said.
The number of confirmed cases remained at 79, after no cases were reported on Thursday and Friday last week, and one on Saturday.
The county's first two COVID-19 cases were reported March 22, with the first death -- a Santa Rosa police officer living in American Canyon -- reported March 31. The second death -- a person who was not identified -- was reported three days later on April 2.
Of the county's 79 confirmed cases, 50 lived in the city of Napa, 13 in American Canyon and five in unincorporated east Napa.
Two cases have been reported in Yountville, Pope Valley and in unincorporated areas between Yountville and St. Helena and areas between west Napa and Yountville.
Single cases have come from Calistoga, St. Helena and the unincorporated area between St. Helena and Calistoga, the county reports.
While the county has ramped up testing at Napa Valley Expo, the county's daily reports of Napans who have been tested have lagged behind. The county said Monday that 2,387 county residents have been tested at county and hospital sites -- five more than Saturday -- with 2,249 people testing negative and results pending on 59.
The 79 cases in Napa are among 66,009 cases in California and 1,340,643 in the U.S. There have been 2,719 deaths in California, 79,935 deaths in the U.S.
Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.
