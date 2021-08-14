Napa County recycled water used at record levels amid drought

Recycled water-only pipes serve farms, homes and businesses in the rural Coombsville and Carneros areas, in the airport industrial area and near Jameson Canyon. Two filling stations allow water to be loaded into trucks to be hauled to vineyards and farms distant from the pipes.

Customers in 2020 used 3,050-acre feet. Of that, 42.5% went to golf courses, 30.8% to vineyards, 13.2% to commercial landscaping, 5.1% to NapaSan uses, 3.9% to cemeteries, 2.3% to industry/fire suppression, 1.6% to schools and 0.6% to parks.

“This year, we’re ahead of that pace,” Healy said.

During June of 2020, the district provided 140 million gallons of recycled water. That grew to 210 gallons this year, in part because of higher use for vineyards, a district report said.

Customers came forward even during the winter because of the scarcity of rain. For example, Healy said, grape growers in the Carneros region who usually fill their small reservoirs with creek water turned to recycled water.

Demand for NapaSan recycled water has steadily grown over the years, from just over 1,000-acre feet in 2012 to about 2,000-acre feet in 2018 to about 3,000-acre feet last year. All of that is within that 3,700-acre-foot annual dry weather capacity.