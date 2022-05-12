Napa County reentry facility could become homeless shelter

More than three years after its grand opening ceremony, the $23.4 million, 72-bed Napa County reentry facility still doesn't hold inmates and might become a temporary homeless shelter.

“The type of inmate that the reentry facility was designed for is less likely to be in a custody setting at this time,” county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said.

Napa County built the reentry facility along Highway 221 near Syar quarry to house low-level offenders nearing release. They are supposed to receive counseling and skill classes to help them successfully return to society.

The facility looks nothing like a jail. There’s no fence with razor wire and no cells. Inmates would sleep in bunk beds in dorm rooms. The setting is Spartan but not oppressive.

Many things have changed in criminal law since the grand opening ceremony, Greenbaum said. Due to the pandemic, the Superior Court continues to use emergency bail to release low-level offenders from custody and use alternatives to jail, such as electric home monitoring.

Other changes include more lenient sentencing laws, she said.

“It is difficult to predict if or when high-level changes at the judicial and legislative levels may result in a larger pool of inmates eligible for programming at the reentry facility,” Greenbaum said.

Napa County has used the reentry facility as an isolation-and-quarantine COVID-19 shelter for those who couldn’t isolate in their own homes. It used the facility to house people displaced by the 2020 wildfires.

But it has never used it for the intended purpose of housing inmates and trying to reduce recidivism.

The county in 2014 secured a $13.5 million state grant to help build the reentry facility. It can’t turn the facility into a homeless shelter without state permission.

Greenbaum said the county in January asked the state Department of Finance to determine whether the facility can be used as an additional homeless shelter while the county continues to monitor changes in the inmate population.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht has long supported the building of the reentry facility as a way to cut recidivism. But, he said, he realizes the jail population has changed.

When he joined the Board of Supervisors in 1999, the county would say that housing was a city problem and not a county problem. Today, the intractability of homelessness is clearly everyone’s problem, he said.

“You just hate to have a resource sitting out there that could provide housing not being used,” Wagenknecht said. “I’m for looking and seeing if this can work and how this can work.”

Whether a reentry-facility-as-homeless-shelter would resemble the existing homeless shelter on Hartle Court or be something different remains to be seen. Nor is it clear how much running a homeless shelter there might cost.

“County staff are evaluating costs, services and potential funding sources, but we will need to secure the Department of Finance’s approval for the alternative use to have a full understanding of the potential parameters,” Greenbaum said.

Meanwhile, there is the question of how to address recidivism without the reentry facility.

Greenbaum said the county Probation Department offers a broad suite of services to support those who have been released from jail and placed on probation. The department oversees the Community Corrections Service Center that provides participants with case managers, treatment and training.

Napa County held the grand opening ceremony for the reentry facility on Feb. 1, 2019. U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena and state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, were among those attending.

Though the reentry facility looked finished, some finishing touches remained to be done. The real opening with inmates was to take place a few months later. Then the construction firm abandoned the project, leading to a year’s delay as the county turned to the performance bond to finish the job.

In March 2020, the county said the construction problems had just about been resolved and inmates should be in the reentry facility by May 2020. But the pandemic hit, leading to further delays.

Now, amid a criminal justice world that has changed, the county has decided the reentry facility needs to be repurposed.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

