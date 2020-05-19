Napa County releases crop report; 2019 wine grape crop worth $938 million

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County's wine grape crop in 2019 saw a 13.5% decrease in volume and a 9.6% decrease in value as compared to 2018, according to the county's annual crop report, released Tuesday.

The decrease - both in volume and subsequent gross value - is not unexpected. Growers in Napa County underwent a historic wine grape harvest in 2018, which rang in at more than $1 billion in gross value, data from the county shows. Harvest in 2019 produced just under 160,000 tons of wine grapes, or 13.5% less than in 2018, when the county’s yield was closer to 185,000. This year’s harvest, at $937,961,800, is the county’s second highest ever.

A ton of Napa County wine grapes went for an average price of $5,872.46 in 2019, up 4.4% from $5,627.04 in 2018, the crop report shows.