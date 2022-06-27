Napa County releases final election results

Napa County on Monday released the final results for the June 7 election, and there were no substantive changes from the partial results announced on Election Night.

The only difference is that Oscar Ortiz is now officially the winner for the Sheriff's race, the Measure L quarter-cent fire prevention sales tax has now officially lost and so forth. None of the races were nail-biters.

But there is more to come. The races for the two county supervisor seats resulted in November runoffs because no candidate claimed more than 50% of the vote.

Napa County voters cast 36,285 ballots for a 43.12% turnout. Voter turnout statewide as of Monday morning was 32.7%, though that state number could still change as counties report results.

Canvass procedures producing the official certified results included a manual tally of several randomly chosen precincts to confirm that machine tabulations are accurate, county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said.

Among the final county tallies:

Sheriff-coronor race — Oscar Ortiz 61.14%, Jon Crawford 38.86%. Ortiz wins.

1st District Board of Supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Truchard advance to November runoff. Gallagher, 42.70%, Truchard 29.21%, Garrett Hale, 14.15%, David Graves, 13.95%.

3rd District Board of Supervisors — Anne Cottrell and John Dunbar advance to November runoff. Cottrell 37.97%, Dunbar 17.84%, Anna Chouteau 13.91%, Matt Hooper, 13.09%, Lucio "Cio" Perez, 12.40%, Rafael Rios, 4.80%.

Measure L fire prevention tax —Yes 56.35%, no 43.65%, needed two-thirds (66.6%) to win.

Measure I American Canyon term limits — Mayor, yes 80.54%, no 19.46%. City Council, yes 82.31%, no 17.69%.

Measure G to no longer directly elect St. Helena mayor — No 60.42%, yes, 39.58%.

Measure H St. Helena bond — Yes 74.74%, no 25.26%.

