Napa County remains concerned about proposed road rules

Napa County continues to track how evolving state wildfire safety regulations might affect rural roads built decades ago that don't meet modern evacuation standards.

County officials say they don’t oppose toughening road regulations for state-mapped high fire danger areas, which locally are mostly in the mountains. But they say proposed state rules could hit property owners doing small projects with big bills.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A winery adding a single employee or visitor, a fire victim trying to rebuild a house or a homeowner wanting to build an accessory dwelling unit might be faced with expensive road and driveway improvement requirements, they said.

Recent revisions by the state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection to the proposed regulations haven’t alleviated all of the county’s concerns. For example, the county noted that previously proposed exemptions for fire rebuilds and accessory dwelling units have been eliminated.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on May 17 approved its latest letter to the state asking for more changes.

“It is imperative that the Board of Forestry take action, but it must be balanced and deliberate,” said the letter signed by Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory.

Meanwhile, 38 organizations ranging from the state Sierra Club to Napa Vision 2050 to the Center for Biological Diversity are worried the state might water down proposed standards. They say they are concerned about developments along existing roads too narrow for responding firefighters and fleeing residents to pass one another.

“Public safety has been the paramount intent of the fire safe regulations for more than 30 years,” the groups wrote to the state in January.

All of this hits home in largely-rural Napa County. The county in 2017 and 2020 had megafires that sent rural residents evacuating on winding, narrow roads.

What happens with wildfire safe road regulations also hits home for Heather Griffin, whose family runs Summit Lake winery near Angwin. The winery is facing a challenge with a permit request.

“We’re stuck,” Griffin said.

The winery was established in 1985 along narrow Summit Lake Drive. It was approved under a small winery exemption permit, a type that the county no longer issues and that doesn't allow visitation.

But the winery has had visitors for a few decades — Griffin estimates two to 10 people on a typical day. It is one of several dozen wineries stepping forward voluntarily to correct violations under the county’s 2019 code compliance program.

“We started down this path not knowing what a nightmare it would turn into,” Griffin said.

Summit Lake Winery wants to convert its small winery permit into a use permit that allows visitation. The problem is Summit Lake Drive, which doesn’t meet modern fire evacuation standards.

Griffin is afraid the winery will have to widen and improve almost a mile of the private section of road to legalize existing visitation. Though she’s uncertain of the cost, she knows it will be expensive.

“It’s a deal-breaker for sure,” Griffin said. “Most of us who have grown up in this valley, we make ends meet.”

Summit Lake winery is happy to improve the section of road bordering its property, Griffin said. She doesn’t think the winery should have to improve sections bordering other people’s land.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire of 2020 burned up to the backyard of the Griffins’ Pope Valley home. A few weeks later, the Glass Fire burned near Summit Lake winery.

“I totally understand where the Board of Fire is coming from,” Griffin said. “We don’t need another Paradise in Angwin.”

But she sees possible road requirements as being too much of a burden for a winery that makes 1,500 cases to 2,500 cases annually. That leaves the winery’s request for the county to recognize existing visitation in a kind of limbo.

Summit Lake winery has its own wish for the Board of Forestry regulations. It wants wineries in its situation to have to meet road and street standards only along their own properties, not the entirety of a private road.

The Board of Forestry on May 5 discussed the latest version of the fire safe regulations, which officials said have been narrowed in scope from previous versions.

During public comments, state resident David Hutchinson — he didn’t identify his county — said he owns a vacant lot at the end of an existing road. He can’t buy the land to widen the road from all 30 other landowners and, besides, widening the road is prohibitively expensive, he said.

“That’s my case, but there a lot of similar cases,” he said. “There are many roads that are not up to what is being asked here.”

He asked for clarity on how the regulations would affect existing roads.

“We’re aware of this issue,” Board of Forestry Chairperson J. Keith Gilless said. “The board will be dealing with this issue for some time to come.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.