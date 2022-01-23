Napa County reopens Silverado Trail after wind-related shutdowns cleared

Two stretches of the Silverado Trail in Napa County reopened Sunday morning after becoming blocked by downed power lines during a weekend of high winds, according to officials.

Utility lines were repaired on the Trail between Yountville Cross Road and Oak Knoll Avenue, allowing that section of roadway to reopen in both directions, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert at 6:21 a.m. The road had been closed since about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Farther north on Silverado, the county Public Works Department, in a 7:56 a.m. alert, announced the clearing of another blockage due to low-hanging wires near the Clover Flat Landfill. That section of Silverado had closed at about 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service had placed mountain areas of the North Bay under a high wind warning from Friday into Saturday afternoon with wind gusts expected to top out at 40 to 60 mph and blow down power lines and trees.