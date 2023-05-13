One of Napa County’s most unique roads is seeing a quick rebirth after being battered by January storms — the winding, narrow, historic Old Lawley Toll Road that winds along mountains near Calistoga.

The storms took a toll on Old Lawley, causing a slide that closed a section along a hillside. Getting this short stretch of road back in shape again looked like an expensive job.

Napa County Public Works Superintendent Steve Stangland and Assistant Superintendent Dave Cardwell saw the damage and thought of a solution.

“They said, ‘Give us a few weeks, and we can fix that,’” Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Instead of fixing the hillside beneath the road, workers chipped away at the mountain with heavy equipment to carve out a new location for the damaged portion. They installed rocks to stabilize the downhill side.

All that remains to be done is the paving. Lederer said this should happen in late June or early July.

A project originally estimated at $1.5 million could be done for somewhere in the ballpark of $250,000 to $300,000, Lederer said.

John Lawley was a Napa County pioneer and a pioneering Napa entrepreneur. Born in Alabama in 1818, he came to California in 1852, worked the mines, and in 1854 got into the grain business in the city of Napa, according to the book “History of Napa and Lake Counties.”

A portrait from later in his life shows a man with a long face and forehead; short, neat beard; and a no-nonsense look. But then, such expressions are common in portraits from the era.

“Mr. Lawley has always been an active business man, but one of varying fortunes,” the book said. “Possessing a heart of kindly impulse, a generosity without limit, his good nature has often been imposed on by the selfish and mercenary, greatly to his loss.”

Among his endeavors, from mines to farming, was establishing a 10-mile-long toll road linking Napa and Lake counties. The state Legislature authorized the road in 1866.

Lawley died in 1906 at the toll house at age 91, with the Napa Weekly Journal commenting that he had “made and lost several fortunes.” By 1914, the Lawley heirs were squabbling in court over toll road revenues and property.

Napa and Lake counties bought the Lawley Toll Road in 1922 for $30,000. A portion of the planned state highway was to be on the road, though not the section of Lawley that is near Calistoga.

The toll road at the time earned about $10,000 annually, according to the April 7, 1922 issue of The Weekly Calistogan. Tolls paid for most of the purchase by Napa and Lake counties.

California’s new state highway — today’s Highway 29 — put an end to Lawley Toll Road tolls. It opened on Feb. 1, 1924, using a portion of the Lawley route.

The new highway “is destined to become known as the most scenic in California,” the Calistogan proclaimed.

And the jettisoned portion of the Lawley Toll Road route in Napa County that is today's Old Lawley Toll Road? It is scenic also, but seems like a holdover from a slower-paced era.

“There are parts of Lawley, there’s only width for one vehicle there,” Lederer said. “But it’s still a two-lane road and people learn to cooperate with each other.”

