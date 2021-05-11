Napa County report details Supervisor Ramos' vaccination

After all six excess doses were given by 4:20 p.m., (redacted) came out of her office and walked toward the tent. Mention was made of a seventh excess dose referred to as “Belia’s dose,” the report said.

Another clinic worker was surprised and caught off guard, the report said.

That led to conferring. Ramos told workers she believed she was on standby for an excess dose, the report said.

“(Redacted) said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘pressured’ because of the Supervisor’s presence to offer the vaccine,” the report said. “(Redacted) then offered the excess dose to Supervisor Ramos, who accepted it.”

At about the same time, a text message came to the clinic asking if any names from the county and municipal employee standby list were needed. Five names were taken for the next day, the report said.

“Staff employees interviewed credibly stated that they would have found another eligible individual within the priority groups and no (end-of-the-day) excess would have been thrown away,” the report said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ramos on Tuesday said she asked if everyone had been vaccinated before taking the vaccine.