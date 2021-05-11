Napa County report details Supervisor Ramos' vaccination

A third-party report says Napa County COVID-19 vaccination clinic workers felt pressured to give county Supervisor Belia Ramos a leftover vaccine on Jan. 20 by her presence at the clinic, but doesn’t say Ramos demanded a vaccine.
One witness described the situation as “awkward and uncomfortable” that Ramos was still at the Napa Valley Expo clinic when a final, end-of-the-day dose of vaccine became available. Ramos had been filming a Spanish-language public service announcement for vaccinations.
Another told fact-finders that “if she had to make the decisions regarding another person who was outside all the criteria for an (end-of-the-day) excess dose, no vaccine would have been offered.” She felt pressured to offer Ramos the final dose based on Ramos’ presence.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Ramos has said she took the last end-of-the-day dose rather than see it thrown out and wasted. She told county-hired fact-finders she believed she was there on standby for an excess dose and that she didn’t request a vaccine.
There’s credible evidence that, if Ramos hadn’t received the vaccine, someone eligible to do so on a county standby list could have been found, the report said.
The report done by the law firm Meyers Nave at the county's request doesn’t find that “any individual involved in these events acted to intentionally violate public trust in the county’s (end-of-the-day) excess vaccine process. However, actions have consequences, whether intended or not.”
Ramos on Monday said it’s unfortunate some clinic workers felt uncomfortable. She was at the clinic doing her job and they were there doing their jobs.
“It’s time to move on and spend our energy on how to get our community members who are still hesitant about vaccines vaccinated,” Ramos said.
The report released to the Napa Valley Register by the county is redacted to black out names of most witnesses. Only Ramos’ name is unredacted and appears in the report at Ramos’ request.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on March 4 called for the report on county vaccine processes from Jan. 11 to Jan. 29. Supervisors said they had been receiving emails after a television news report of Ramos, age 42, being vaccinated on Jan. 20 at a time she wasn’t eligible unless a vaccine would have otherwise been wasted.
Napa County in January was giving out COVID-19 vaccinations at the Expo by appointment only to certain qualifying residents and workers, such as health workers and paramedics. The vaccine was regarded by clinic staff as “liquid gold,” the report said.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine being used come in vials, with 10 to 11 doses per vial. The vials must be thawed out and all doses must be used or they expire.
Napa County's clinic often had a few extra doses at the end of the day when all appointments had been seen, partly because of no-shows. The county, not wanting to waste vaccine, came up with a standby list of eligible people who could reach the clinic quickly for these extra doses.
“At the time, emotions ran high as vaccine shortages made it difficult for eligible individuals to schedule appointments at the clinic,” the report said. “Accordingly, public trust in the county’s process for (end-of-the-day) excess vaccines was under scrutiny.”
It was under these circumstances that Ramos came to the clinic at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 20 after receiving a request to film a vaccine public service announcement. She filled out paperwork for a vaccination and received a simulated vaccination while being filmed.
“(Redacted) asked if Supervisor Ramos was there to get vaccinated and she responded, ‘I don’t think so,’” the report said. “(Redacted) stated that Supervisor Ramos should wait on site because there ‘might be an extra dose’ available for her.”
Another person at the clinic responded, “No, I have names to call.” Six people age 65 and older were called on standby to match the six expected excess vaccine doses that day, the report said.
After all six excess doses were given by 4:20 p.m., (redacted) came out of her office and walked toward the tent. Mention was made of a seventh excess dose referred to as “Belia’s dose,” the report said.
Another clinic worker was surprised and caught off guard, the report said.
That led to conferring. Ramos told workers she believed she was on standby for an excess dose, the report said.
“(Redacted) said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘pressured’ because of the Supervisor’s presence to offer the vaccine,” the report said. “(Redacted) then offered the excess dose to Supervisor Ramos, who accepted it.”
At about the same time, a text message came to the clinic asking if any names from the county and municipal employee standby list were needed. Five names were taken for the next day, the report said.
“Staff employees interviewed credibly stated that they would have found another eligible individual within the priority groups and no (end-of-the-day) excess would have been thrown away,” the report said.
Ramos on Tuesday said she asked if everyone had been vaccinated before taking the vaccine.
Some evidence given by witnesses as quoted in the report is contradictory. For example, Ramos said she was instructed to wait until the clinic finished with its patients. A few minutes later, (redacted) appeared and said, “Belia, it’s yours, proceed through.”
But this person denied making this comment and said she left the area before any dose was approved or given to Ramos, the report said.
Several of witnesses interviewed provided different version of events. But all agreed the appearance of an extra seventh dose at the very end of the day created an opportunity for Ramos to receive the vaccine, the report said.
It’s unfortunate that the county public health and emergency operations center staff faced criticism as a result of these events, the report said. With the exception of one instance, staff did the best they could to follow county policies for extra doses.
“I think the bottom line was there was no wrongdoing by anyone,” Ramos said on Monday.
Napa County did a quick, internal inquiry into the events of Jan. 20 shortly after they happened.
“What is clear is a vaccine was never ‘reserved’ for (blacked out), nor did (blacked out) ever lobby for a vaccine,” the county’s redacted internal inquiry said. “It appears that (blacked out) was simply in the right place at the right time.”
County officials later said that this in-house, one-page inquiry was done quickly and that some clinic workers had more to say.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said Monday that the third-party Meyers Nave report is about ensuring that the public knows what happened.
“I want to thank staff for having the courage to come forward and make statements that were troubling,” Pedroza said. “I think any time staff feels uncomfortable or pressured, that’s something we have to take seriously.”
Supervisor Diane Dillon in a March Board of Supervisors meeting brought up the idea of doing a third-party vaccination report, which the Board of Supervisors later approved doing by unanimous vote. The Napa Valley Register asked her on Tuesday what she thought of the results.
“I really don’t have any comment at this time,” Dillon said. “I prefer to have a statement from the Board or the County Executive Officer’s office ... I think it shows our staff has overall been doing a great job.”
She couldn’t say what the next step will be with the report.
“I think that has yet to be determined,” Dillon said. “I would prefer to have staff address it. The Board hasn’t discussed it yet.”
The Meyers Nave report sheds light on how the county created a standby list for extra, end-of-the-day vaccines. The Napa Valley Register in February received several calls from the general public asking how to be put on the standby list.
In the first four days of the Expo clinic, clinic workers “cold-called” people they knew were eligible and also brought extra doses back to Health and Human Services Agency offices to offer to available people, some eligible and some not, the report said.
Workers described the initial vaccination clinic period as "exhausting" and "building an airplane while trying to fly it," the report said.
By Jan. 15, the county had a formal method. It drew standbys from such sources as clinic staff and volunteers and health care workers. It had a list of county and municipal employees age 65 and older.
Napa County also had 40,000 names from the general public seeking vaccine appointments. But the report indicates the county used this list only briefly to find standbys, at a time the county-and-municipal-employee list was depleted.
One employee told fact-finders that “you don’t call in members of the public from the general public interest list” for fear someone would get into an accident trying to rush to the clinic in 15 minutes.
The Meyers Nave report has cost the county $27,634 so far, with the final cost to be known with the next billing cycle, county officials said. The main report totals 21 pages and draws from interviews with 13 witnesses. There is also a lengthy list of exhibits.
Go to https://bit.ly/2RP2LIU to read the main report.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
Photos: Napa County's most expensive home: April 2021
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
Check out the most expensive home sold in Napa County in April. Located at 7040 Silverado Trail, it sold for $8.1 million.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.