Napa County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday

New COVID-19 cases remained at a reduced level, Napa County reported Wednesday, but the third death of the week was reported.

There were 17 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total since March to 8,809 cases countywide. The latest death — a woman older than 65 — brings the county's death total to 11 for the month and three this week. There have been 65 deaths tied to COVID-19 since March.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in Napa County declined by three to 14 on Wednesday. There were days in January when local hospitalizations were twice that number.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Local Intensive Care Units had 22% of beds vacant, a decline from 41% on Tuesday. Bay Area ICU's reported 24% vacant beds.

The county said 39,260 county residents have received one or more COVID-19 vaccinations, an increase of 846 doses since Tuesday. This number includes vaccines administered by various delivery systems, including the county, St. Helena hospital and Kaiser Permanente.

The county is transitioning from its own vaccine interest registration form to the state’s MyTurn vaccine registration tool by the end of the month. Anyone on the county’s “interest list” should also sign up for MyTool at https://myturn.ca.gov/