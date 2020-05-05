Napa County reports 1 additional COVID-19 case; testing ramping up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported one additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday as well as significantly more testing than ever before.

The county now has 75 confirmed cases. The county said 1,676 people have been tested, an increase of 252 since Monday. Tests are pending on 75 people; 1,387 individuals have tested negative.

Of the county’s 75 cases, 33 patients have recovered and two have died. None are currently hospitalized.

Napa County has expanded COVID-19 testing through a partnership with CORE and Verily. Data from this site is not yet included in the county’s daily update, the county said Tuesday.

Napa’s 75 confirmed cases are part of 56,307 confirmed cases in California and 1,194,494 in the U.S. There have been 2,296 deaths in California, 70,110 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.