Napa County reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case, with 3 hospitalized

Napa County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday -- a resident of the unincorporated area.
The county now has confirmed 48 cases, including two deaths. There were three patients hospitalized Monday morning, including one in intensive care, reported Molly Rattigan, the county's deputy executive officer.
As of Monday, 1,012 people had been tested, with 753 negative results and 211 people awaiting results, the county reported.
Of the 48 total cases, 30 have been in the city of Napa, 10 in unincorporated Napa County, five in American Canyon and one each in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.
Statewide, California reports 31,531 cases and 1,180 deaths. The U.S. total is 761,991 cases and 40,724 deaths.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Stanford University’s Big Local News project has created a map of COVID-19 cases that is searchable by county. Go to: covid19.biglocalnews.org/county-maps/index.html#/county/06055
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.