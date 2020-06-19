Napa County reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten more COVID-19 tests of Napa County residents have come back positive, for a total of 216 positives since March, the county reported Friday.

This was the fifth highest daily total since March 22 when the first cases were reported. All five of the double digit days have been in June, including a peak day of 15 cases reported last Saturday.

County officials have said that many of the new cases are attributable to household clusters and social gatherings tied to the Memorial Day weekend.

The number of locally hospitalized COVID patients dropped from five to two. The number of local deaths remained at four, including a fatality announced on Wednesday.

Of the 10 new cases, three were in the City of Napa, which has had 122 cases, and six were in Calistoga where the total is now 32 cases.

The county reported 15,996 tests administered locally since the start of testing, an increase of 269 tests since Thursday's report. Of these, 15,727 tests have come back negative, the county said, with 53 people awaiting results.

For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh