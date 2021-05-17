Napa County reported only 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest start-of-the-week total of 2021.

This follows last week's COVID total of 38 new cases, which was the lowest number since last June.

The county said 172,067 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to local residents and people who work here, an increase of 4,794 doses since Friday's report.

Eighty-one people have died in Napa County since March, 2020, but currently, only one COVID patient is hospitalized locally, the county said.

To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

