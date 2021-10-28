Napa County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Ten more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Thursday afternoon.
The newest daily update of local COVID-19 infections, published on Napa County’s informational website, was up from the four cases recorded Wednesday – the third time in eight days with fewer than 10 new cases in a day. Last weekend’s three-day total of 24 infections also was down from 41 the previous weekend.
Eleven people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.
Sixty-eight percent of all Napa County residents have received full doses of coronavirus vaccine, including 85% of those who are at least 12 years old and federally approved for inoculation, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.
