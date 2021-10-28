Napa County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Ten more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

The newest daily update of local COVID-19 infections, published on Napa County’s informational website, was up from the four cases recorded Wednesday – the third time in eight days with fewer than 10 new cases in a day. Last weekend’s three-day total of 24 infections also was down from 41 the previous weekend.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Eleven people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.

Sixty-eight percent of all Napa County residents have received full doses of coronavirus vaccine, including 85% of those who are at least 12 years old and federally approved for inoculation, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.