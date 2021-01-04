 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 107 new COVID cases after holiday break
Napa County reported an unusually low number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a likely artifact of the testing disruptions caused by the New Years holiday weekend.

The county said there were 107 confirmed new cases, bringing the county's total since March to 5,848 cases. There were no new fatalities reported, while the number of hospitalized patients dropped from 29 on Thursday — the day of the last report — to 27.

Napa and the rest of the Bay Area are under tougher restrictions on businesses and community life because ICU bed availability dropped below the 15% state trigger in mid-December. 

On Monday, Napa County's two hospitals reported that there were no available ICU beds, while hospitals Bay Area-wide reported 7.9% bed availability.

Last week, Napa’s public health officer, Dr. Karen Relucio, predicted further COVID spread unless people curtail socializing outside their households and follow masking and social distancing recommendations over the holidays.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.

Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

