Napa County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Eleven more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Thursday.
The latest update from the county Health and Human Services agency followed reports of eight new infections Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday, with total cases in Napa County approaching 13,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. Overall, 104 people in the county have died from the virus, with the most recent fatality on Saturday.
Seven people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Napa County as of Thursday afternoon, and 32% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the disease.
Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate reached 70% of its total population as of Tuesday, according to the website. Of those residents who are at least 12 years old and currently eligible to receive a vaccine, 85% have been fully inoculated and 93% have received at least one dose.
The milepost arrived as Pfizer won federal approval to provide a lower-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, making about 11,000 younger Napa County residents eligible for inoculation. The shots will be available through private doctors, pharmacies, and community organizations.
The first local vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 is set for St. Helena Primary School from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, with another next week in Calistoga.
Locally, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation has announced two Upvalley vaccination clinics for children. The first will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at St. Helena Primary School, 1701 Grayson Ave., and another is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 in Calistoga at a site to be announced.
Napa County also announced it will extend its program of free public vaccination clinics to include separate sessions for 5- to 11-year-olds starting the week of Nov. 18.
