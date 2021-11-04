 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Thursday

COVID-19 update

Eleven more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Thursday.

The latest update from the county Health and Human Services agency followed reports of eight new infections Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday, with total cases in Napa County approaching 13,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. Overall, 104 people in the county have died from the virus, with the most recent fatality on Saturday.

Seven people were being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Napa County as of Thursday afternoon, and 32% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the disease.

Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate reached 70% of its total population as of Tuesday, according to the website. Of those residents who are at least 12 years old and currently eligible to receive a vaccine, 85% have been fully inoculated and 93% have received at least one dose.

The milepost arrived as Pfizer won federal approval to provide a lower-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, making about 11,000 younger Napa County residents eligible for inoculation. The shots will be available through private doctors, pharmacies, and community organizations.

Locally, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation has announced two Upvalley vaccination clinics for children. The first will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at St. Helena Primary School, 1701 Grayson Ave., and another is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 in Calistoga at a site to be announced.

Napa County also announced it will extend its program of free public vaccination clinics to include separate sessions for 5- to 11-year-olds starting the week of Nov. 18.

Well, the holiday season is here. You're probably starting to plan all of those trips and parties and all that fun stuff, right? Well, Dr. Fauci has some good news for you. If you're vaccinated in plan to be around other people who are vaccinated, he says you can all get together and do so safely. "Well, Martha, I believe strongly that it particularly in the vaccinated people if you are vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible and that is, obviously, very young children are not yet eligible, that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween trick or treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your families. That's one of the reasons why we emphasize why it's so important to get vaccinated," Fauci said.Now, just a few weeks ago, Fauci had said it was too soon to tell whether or not holidays should go on as planned. As he stressed the importance of vaccines, he criticized bans on vaccine mandates like the one that we see in Texas. He said on Fox News on Sunday with Chris Wallace that the restrictions are not based in science and are harmful to the nation's fight against COVID-19. "That is really unfortunate because we know how effective vaccines are in preventing not only illness for the individual, but for diminishing the dynamics of the infection in society," Fauci said. "The data are very very clear. It doesn't matter what I think are not think of Gov. Abbott. The fact is, look at the data and look at the difference between people who get vaccinated versus the people who are unvaccinated in cases in hospitalizations and deaths." Fauci said masks and vaccine mandates are important not only protecting ourselves, but of course, the people around us as well.

