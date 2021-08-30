 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

COVID-19 update

Another 117 people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus over the Friday-Monday weekend, the county health department reported Monday afternoon.

The latest update follows the reporting of 285 new COVID-19 infections for the week ending Thursday, down 12% from the previous week but still indicating Napa County’s fastest rate of spread since January. In addition, the county reported its 90th coronavirus-related death, of an American Canyon woman over 65 who was outside the county when she died. Her vaccination status was unknown as of Saturday.

Nineteen people were hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 as of Monday, and no intensive-care beds were available.

In a reversal of a recent trend, the local average age of those contracting the virus rose from 34 to 40 last week, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website. However, younger people continued to account for the largest share of infections, with those in their 30s accounting for 20% of cases and those under 18 19%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by Napa County’s inoculation program reached 214,544 as of Friday, up 2,701 from the previous week. Eighty-two percent of county residents who are at least 12 years old and eligible for a federally approved vaccine have received at least one dose, and 77% have been fully vaccinated, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

