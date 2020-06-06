Napa County reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional 12 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, bringing the number of local COVID-19 cases to 141, the county reported Saturday.

Of the 39 active cases, one person is currently hospitalized. The number of people who have died remains at three since the first cases were reported March 22, the county said.

The county said 11,427 Napa County resident have now been tested, with 11,239 receiving negative results. Results are pending on 47 people.

Napa County's 141 cases are part of a statewide total of 126,280 cases, and 1,901,391 across the U.S.

California's death total is 4,540; in the U.S., 109,215 fatalities.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.

